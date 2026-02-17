Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.0190, but opened at $45.98. Nissan Chemical shares last traded at $45.98, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $424.19 million for the quarter.

Nissan Chemical Corporation, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:NNCHY, is a Japanese specialty chemical company with roots dating back to the late 19th century. Originating in 1887 as Tsurumi Chemical Works, the company was established by Jokichi Takamine following his isolation of adrenaline. Over the decades, Nissan Chemical has evolved into a diversified group that leverages its long-standing expertise in organic chemistry and materials science.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including performance materials, life science products and agrochemicals.

