SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 34179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,320,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,004.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 515,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,264.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after buying an additional 417,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,154,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,638,000 after buying an additional 258,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 355,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 140,482 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

