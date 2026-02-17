Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading Up 15.4% – Still a Buy?

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 448,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 328,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sego Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -1.53.

Sego Resources Company Profile

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia. Sego Resources Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

