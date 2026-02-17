FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.620-2.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FE stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. 6,094,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,902. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.85.

Positive Sentiment: Reported strong full?year 2025 results and raised the outlook — 2025 GAAP $1.77/sh and Core Earnings $2.55/sh (top of revised range); company affirms 2026 core guidance and expects multi?year core EPS CAGR near the top end of 6–8%, supporting longer?term growth expectations. PR Newswire: FirstEnergy Announces 2025 Financial Results

Reported strong full?year 2025 results and raised the outlook — 2025 GAAP $1.77/sh and Core Earnings $2.55/sh (top of revised range); company affirms 2026 core guidance and expects multi?year core EPS CAGR near the top end of 6–8%, supporting longer?term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Company unveiled a $36 billion capital investment plan through 2030 to expand transmission and grid assets — this supports revenue and rate base growth that could drive multi?year earnings upside if projects win regulatory approval and are rate?recovered. Reuters: FirstEnergy announces $36 billion investment plan

Company unveiled a $36 billion capital investment plan through 2030 to expand transmission and grid assets — this supports revenue and rate base growth that could drive multi?year earnings upside if projects win regulatory approval and are rate?recovered. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 operating performance was roughly in line: EPS of $0.53 beat Zacks’ $0.52 estimate but matched the consensus $0.53; margins and ROE reported were solid but not dramatically higher year?over?year. Zacks: FirstEnergy Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q4 operating performance was roughly in line: EPS of $0.53 beat Zacks’ $0.52 estimate but matched the consensus $0.53; margins and ROE reported were solid but not dramatically higher year?over?year. Neutral Sentiment: Regional transmission project approval in central Ohio (Transource/FirstEnergy JV) is a constructive execution milestone for grid expansion, but it is one project within a much larger capex program. PR Newswire: Transource & FirstEnergy Project Approval

Regional transmission project approval in central Ohio (Transource/FirstEnergy JV) is a constructive execution milestone for grid expansion, but it is one project within a much larger capex program. Negative Sentiment: The $36B investment plan raises near?term concerns about funding, cash flow and potential credit pressure; investors may be worried about execution risk, regulatory timing and the need to finance large capex — a likely reason for the stock moving lower despite the earnings/guidance news. Reuters: FirstEnergy announces $36 billion investment plan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Boston Partners grew its position in FirstEnergy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,344,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,506,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,515,000 after buying an additional 1,977,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,551,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,985,000 after buying an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid?Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

