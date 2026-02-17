ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,431 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 16,902 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

ESH Acquisition Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of ESHAR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 10,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959. ESH Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker ESHAR. The company was formed in August 2020 and completed its initial public offering in June 2021. As a blank-check vehicle, ESH Acquisition’s sole purpose is to identify, acquire or merge with one or more businesses, providing a public platform and access to capital for its target.

ESH Acquisition seeks opportunities within technology-enabled industries, with particular emphasis on financial technology (fintech), digital platforms, software and related services.

