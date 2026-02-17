Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,739,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the previous session’s volume of 529,399 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $28.05.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Compass Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Compass Group is a UK-based multinational company that specializes in contract foodservice and support services for corporate, education, healthcare, sports and leisure, defense, and remote-site clients. The company delivers on-site catering, concession and hospitality services, vending, and retail food offerings, drawing on a portfolio of operating units and local brands to tailor services to client needs. Its business model focuses on delivering food and related services under long-term contracts for institutions and organizations rather than direct retail food sales.
Beyond core catering, Compass Group offers a range of integrated support services including facilities management, cleaning, waste management, catering technology, and workforce management solutions.
