iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.8450, with a volume of 83291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEMB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

