Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 53,017 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 61,844 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Rafael Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RFL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. 51,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,084. Rafael has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Rafael alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rafael

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rafael by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 133,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rafael by 72.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 190,179 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 132.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Car Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rafael in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rafael currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RFL

About Rafael

(Get Free Report)

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.