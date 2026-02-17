NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 31,049 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 36,288 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,040 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,040 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised NI from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. 13,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,140. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.54 and a beta of 0.39. NI has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. increased its stake in NI by 3.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,463,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NI by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NI during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NI in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc

