MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Up 8.5% – Still a Buy?

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $17.1030. 637,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,723,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLTX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Kristian Reich sold 72,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,052,062.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,878,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,710,580.73. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 402,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,987,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunomodulatory therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform designed to selectively modulate key immune cell populations, aiming to restore immune balance and reduce tissue damage with targeted biologic candidates.

Its lead asset, MLTX101, is a recombinant immune cell modulator in clinical development for myositis, including inclusion body myositis and dermatomyositis.

