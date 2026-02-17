Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.639-1.639 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.4 billion.

OTSKY stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,923. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Otsuka to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut Otsuka from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Otsuka to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otsuka has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:OTSKY, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm’s core activities span the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and nutraceuticals. Otsuka focuses its research on areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and renal therapies, and oncology, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

Founded in 1964 by Busaburo Otsuka as a subsidiary of the Otsuka Group, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise over more than five decades.

