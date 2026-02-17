Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.430–0.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.0 million-$70.0 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Quantum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quantum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 1,599,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,621. Quantum has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.36 million. Quantum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.430–0.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quantum will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,775,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Quantum by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 77,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 63,367 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) is a technology company that develops and delivers data management and storage solutions for businesses and organizations worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes hardware, software and cloud-based offerings designed to address backup, archive, primary storage and long-term retention needs. Quantum’s solutions are geared toward data-intensive environments such as media and entertainment, surveillance, government, education and healthcare, where large volumes of digital content must be reliably stored, managed and accessed.

Quantum’s flagship products include the StorNext® data management platform, which provides high-performance shared file storage and workflow acceleration, and the DXi® series of deduplication appliances, which optimize backup and recovery by reducing storage footprints and data transfer times.

