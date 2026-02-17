Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Amrize Price Performance

Shares of AMRZ stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,046. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amrize has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $60.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amrize from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amrize to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Amrize in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on shares of Amrize and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Insider Activity at Amrize

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,711.72. The trade was a 67.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Amrize

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRZ. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Amrize by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,018,000 after buying an additional 3,809,133 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amrize by 4.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,518,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,242,000 after acquiring an additional 420,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amrize by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,386,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amrize by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after acquiring an additional 691,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Amrize by 865.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,889,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,336 shares during the last quarter.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

