Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/29/2026 – Viavi Solutions was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.
- 1/29/2026 – Viavi Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – Viavi Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – Viavi Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Viavi Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2026 – Viavi Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/10/2026 – Viavi Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Viavi Solutions had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Viavi Solutions had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/20/2025 – Viavi Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions
In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,747.38. This trade represents a 49.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,869.31. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 816,478 shares of company stock valued at $18,252,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.
