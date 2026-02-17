Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2026 – Viavi Solutions was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

1/29/2026 – Viavi Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Viavi Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Viavi Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Viavi Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2026 – Viavi Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2026 – Viavi Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Viavi Solutions had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Viavi Solutions had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/20/2025 – Viavi Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,747.38. This trade represents a 49.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,869.31. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 816,478 shares of company stock valued at $18,252,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

