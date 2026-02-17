JUST (JST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.14 Million

JUST (JST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. JUST has a total market cap of $418.04 million and approximately $26.14 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,860.05 or 0.99773944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 8,815,108,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.