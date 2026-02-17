Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.20. 167,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,196. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. Aramark has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.69%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Aramark by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 242,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Aramark by 525.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $3,733,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 33.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 123,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the period.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

