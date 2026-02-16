Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,363 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $32,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,199,000 after buying an additional 534,904 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5,670.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,041,000 after acquiring an additional 388,174 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 31.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,617,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,198 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 761,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,065,000 after acquiring an additional 268,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,779,000 after purchasing an additional 238,327 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.79.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $124.99 on Monday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $164.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.96%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $788,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

