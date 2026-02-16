Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.0833.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 19th.

Get Cintas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $193.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.18. Cintas has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,948,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,594,000 after purchasing an additional 564,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,879,632,000 after buying an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,293,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,453,000 after buying an additional 97,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,911,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,596,000 after acquiring an additional 495,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $923,672,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.