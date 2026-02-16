Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 12,358 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 71,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 309,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 427,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 293,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,452.55. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

Williams Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $72.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $72.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 21.90%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

