Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 12,358 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 71,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 309,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 427,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Williams Companies
In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 293,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,452.55. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies
Williams Companies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank upgraded WMB from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” and raised its price target to $84, signaling stronger conviction and a material upside from recent levels. Scotiabank upgrades Williams Companies (WMB)
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $81 and moved to a “buy” view — another major analyst endorsement that supports further upside and likely helped buying interest. Citigroup raises WMB price target to $81 (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus increased its target to $78 and kept a “buy” rating, adding to the cluster of positive analyst revisions and reinforcing expectations for near-term share appreciation. Stifel raises WMB target to $78 (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor/Analyst Day transcript (Seeking Alpha) provided management commentary and strategic detail that investors can use to vet guidance and capital-allocation priorities; such details help underpin analyst re-ratings but are informational rather than immediately catalytic. The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Analyst/Investor Day Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: A Benzinga retrospective on 10?year returns is informational for long-term investors but unlikely to move shares materially today. If You Invested $100 In Williams Companies…
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results: Williams slightly missed EPS estimates (reported EPS below consensus) though revenue beat; management flagged 2026 growth capital of $6.1–$6.7B and maintenance capex of $850–$950M — higher near-term spending that could pressure free cash flow and put focus on funding and returns. Williams Companies Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat (Zacks)
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $72.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $72.63.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 21.90%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.
Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.