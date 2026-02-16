Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Short Interest Down 30.8% in January

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,578 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 42,766 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,335 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 228,335 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut Babcock International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Shares of BCKIY opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Babcock International Group plc is a leading global provider of critical, complex engineering support services. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company specializes in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure and assets across defence, emergency services, transport, and energy sectors. Through a combination of technical expertise, asset management and specialist training, Babcock supports customers through the full lifecycle of their projects, from initial concept and procurement to long-term through-life support.

The company’s core activities encompass maritime and naval support, including the maintenance and refit of warships; aerospace services such as aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); and land-sector operations covering armoured vehicle support, munitions management and training solutions.

