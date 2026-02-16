Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lessened its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,572,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,228,624,000 after buying an additional 748,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,260,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,452,998,000 after acquiring an additional 776,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,669,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $2,826,049,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Salesforce by 26.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,755,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,087,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.57.

NYSE:CRM opened at $189.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.24 and a 52 week high of $329.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.22 and a 200 day moving average of $242.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

