Solar Stocks To Watch Today – February 15th

First Solar, Solaris Energy Infrastructure, and Enphase Energy are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is in the solar energy industry—such as manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and inverters, developers and installers of solar systems, project owners, and suppliers of related components. Investors buy solar stocks to gain exposure to growth in renewable power and falling solar costs, but these investments can be volatile and are sensitive to government policy, commodity prices, technological change, and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEI

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Recommended Stories