Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is SMART Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

SMART Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $626.89 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $632.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.42. The stock has a market cap of $838.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

