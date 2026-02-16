Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Decreases By 20.5%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,002,337 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 1,260,312 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.45. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2145 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

