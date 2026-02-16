Short Interest in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Drops By 19.4%

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,617,919 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 2,006,688 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,221 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,221 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VSE Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $202.66 on Monday. VSE has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.98.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Truist Financial set a $222.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, January 9th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on VSE from $208.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VSE from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VSE from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.71.

Get Our Latest Report on VSEC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 34.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in VSE by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VSE by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,563,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 56.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company’s solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE’s core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.