MRA Advisory Group Has $1.62 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 79.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palantir Technologies News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital issued a rare double upgrade to Buy on Palantir, citing durable demand for Palantir’s AIP products and robust Q4 results as the catalyst for the move. PLTR Stock Jumps from Sell to Buy — Analyst Says ‘AI Agents Not a Threat to Palantir’
- Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities’ Paul Chew kept a Buy rating on PLTR while trimming his price target to $190, saying sustained outperformance and AI-driven growth support the bullish stance despite a normalized long-term view. Palantir: Sustained Outperformance and AI-Driven Growth Underpin Buy Rating Despite Normalized Long-Term Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed a Buy on PLTR, reinforcing the narrative that Palantir is an AI pure-play benefiting from enterprise and government demand. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Soars as AI Pure-Play, Truist Reaffirms Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Palantir reportedly received a Pentagon “green light” on a key effort, which could underpin further government-contract revenue — a material tailwind for long-term revenue visibility. Palantir finally gets Pentagon green light Wall Street can’t ignore
- Neutral Sentiment: The Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (PLTW) offers leveraged exposure to Palantir and may increase retail-driven volatility; it’s relevant for traders but has structural risks for long-term holders. PLTW: Amplifying Returns On PLTR Shares While Earning Dividend Income
- Negative Sentiment: Insiders have sold over $1B of PLTR stock in the past 12 months — an amount larger than the company’s recent net income — which can spook investors and weigh on sentiment. Palantir insiders have cashed out over $1B, more than the company earned
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile critic Michael Burry publicly targeted Palantir with allegations and a large downside call, warning of a >50% collapse — this kind of negative publicity and potential activist/short pressure can trigger rapid downside moves. ‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Targets Palantir Over ‘Covert Smear’ Claims, Warns Of Over 50% Stock Collapse
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators have flagged valuation concerns and a recent week-long slide tied to AI-hype rotation and sector panic, reminding investors that strong growth expectations are priced in. Palantir’s Week in Review: AI Disruption Fears, Insider Sales, and Sector Panic
Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of PLTR opened at $131.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.62. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
