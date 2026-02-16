MRA Advisory Group Has $1.62 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 79.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,156,211.88. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $131.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.62. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

