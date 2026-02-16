Summitry LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.5% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $83,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results/revenue beat — Mastercard reported revenue and spending trends that topped forecasts, reinforcing the company’s exposure to resilient consumer and electronic payments volume. This is the primary fundamental support for shares. Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Revenue Beats Forecasts as Customers Continue to Spend

Quarterly results/revenue beat — Mastercard reported revenue and spending trends that topped forecasts, reinforcing the company’s exposure to resilient consumer and electronic payments volume. This is the primary fundamental support for shares. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades to near-term estimates — Zacks raised several near-term EPS estimates (notably FY2026 and some 2026 quarters), implying improved expected earnings momentum into 2026 that can support valuation if sustained. MarketBeat MA overview / Zacks note

Analyst upgrades to near-term estimates — Zacks raised several near-term EPS estimates (notably FY2026 and some 2026 quarters), implying improved expected earnings momentum into 2026 that can support valuation if sustained. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend payment — Mastercard paid its $0.87 quarterly dividend on Feb. 9, reflecting steady shareholder returns but not an unexpected change to the company’s capital allocation policy. Carrier Global’s Quiet Dividend Strategy Deserves Attention

Dividend payment — Mastercard paid its $0.87 quarterly dividend on Feb. 9, reflecting steady shareholder returns but not an unexpected change to the company’s capital allocation policy. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — Mastercard announced participation in investor conferences in March, which provides additional management access for investors but is routine. Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investor outreach — Mastercard announced participation in investor conferences in March, which provides additional management access for investors but is routine. Negative Sentiment: Mixed / trimmed longer?term estimates — Zacks also trimmed several 2027 quarterly and FY2027 EPS forecasts even as it raised other near-term/longer-term numbers; the mixed revisions add uncertainty around multi-year growth cadence and may temper enthusiasm. MarketBeat MA overview / Zacks note

Mixed / trimmed longer?term estimates — Zacks also trimmed several 2027 quarterly and FY2027 EPS forecasts even as it raised other near-term/longer-term numbers; the mixed revisions add uncertainty around multi-year growth cadence and may temper enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking and valuation pressure — after the earnings beat and a multi?month run near all?time highs, investors appear to be taking profits and reacting to any mixed signals from analysts; MA’s valuation metrics and distance from moving averages make it vulnerable to short?term pullbacks even on good news. (No external link)

Mastercard Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $518.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $465.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $553.85 and a 200-day moving average of $563.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $610.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

