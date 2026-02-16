QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by M&G PLC

M&G PLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 466,091 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $207,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $2,713,603,000. Amundi increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,524 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $703,675,000 after buying an additional 1,641,068 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 228.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $179,970,000 after buying an additional 786,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672.85. This trade represents a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,275. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $140.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

