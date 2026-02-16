Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,921,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,622,517 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Visa worth $54,593,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $314.13 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $570.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.21.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

