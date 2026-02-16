REVOX Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (REX)

REVOX (REX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, REVOX has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One REVOX token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REVOX has a total market cap of $347.68 thousand and approximately $250.97 thousand worth of REVOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

REVOX Token Profile

REVOX’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. REVOX’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000,000 tokens. The official website for REVOX is www.revox.ai. The official message board for REVOX is readonofficial.medium.com. REVOX’s official Twitter account is @revoxdotai.

REVOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REVOX (REX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REVOX has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,724,022,917 in circulation. The last known price of REVOX is 0.00019076 USD and is up 6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $236,890.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revox.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

