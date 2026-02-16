Rialto Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Rialto Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $231.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $235.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

