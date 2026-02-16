Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Down 12.3% – Time to Sell?

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 and last traded at GBX 1.50. 1,199,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,364,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.71.

Amigo Trading Down 12.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Amigo alerts:

Amigo (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX (0.33) EPS for the quarter. Amigo had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 438.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 0.4268293 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Amigo

In other news, insider Jonathan Roe purchased 1,416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £14,166.66. Also, insider Nicholas Beal acquired 3,666,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £36,666.69. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,815,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,885. 32.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.