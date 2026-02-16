Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,827 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 12,811 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 541.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 541.4 days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc is a UK-based merchant banking group specializing in lending, deposit taking, wealth management and securities trading. Through its Banking division, the company provides tailored finance and deposit products to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals, with a focus on asset finance, invoice finance and commercial mortgages.

The group’s Moneybroking arm offers wholesale finance and risk management services to institutional clients, while the Asset Management division delivers discretionary and advisory portfolio management to high-net-worth individuals, charities and pension funds.

