World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.42 Billion

World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, World Liberty Financial USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. World Liberty Financial USD has a total market cap of $5.26 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of World Liberty Financial USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Liberty Financial USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

World Liberty Financial USD Profile

World Liberty Financial USD’s total supply is 5,260,705,358 tokens. World Liberty Financial USD’s official website is www.worldlibertyfinancial.com. World Liberty Financial USD’s official Twitter account is @worldlibertyfi.

Buying and Selling World Liberty Financial USD

According to CryptoCompare, “World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. World Liberty Financial USD has a current supply of 5,280,707,358.15276035. The last known price of World Liberty Financial USD is 0.99914341 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 899 active market(s) with $1,548,182,336.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Liberty Financial USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Liberty Financial USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Liberty Financial USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

