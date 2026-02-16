Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Announces Earnings Results

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Impax Environmental Markets had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 691.26%.
Impax Environmental Markets Trading Down 0.2%
Impax Environmental Markets stock opened at GBX 428.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. Impax Environmental Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 286.43 and a 1 year high of GBX 431.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 407.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 401.83. The company has a market cap of £815.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.79.
Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile
