Short Interest in CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Declines By 19.4%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,610,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 1,999,110 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVPUF opened at $1.30 on Monday. CP ALL Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

CP All Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based retailer that holds the exclusive license to operate 7-Eleven convenience stores in the country. As a subsidiary of Charoen Pokphand Group, CP All has built one of the largest convenience store networks in Southeast Asia, providing daily essentials, ready-to-eat meals, beverages and household products to consumers across urban, suburban and rural markets.

In addition to its core retail business, CP All offers a range of services designed to enhance customer convenience, including bill payment, electronic top-up services, ATM access and gift cards.

