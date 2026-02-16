GOHOME (GOHOME) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. GOHOME has a market capitalization of $44.22 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GOHOME token can currently be bought for $88.46 or 0.00128942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GOHOME has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,815.15 or 1.00310904 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About GOHOME

GOHOME was first traded on January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token. The official website for GOHOME is gohometoken.com. GOHOME’s official message board is medium.com/@gohometoken.

Buying and Selling GOHOME

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 88.89276605 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,074,512.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOHOME directly using US dollars.

