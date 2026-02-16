Ailey Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (ALE)

Ailey (ALE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. Ailey has a market capitalization of $87.06 million and approximately $185.23 thousand worth of Ailey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ailey token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ailey has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,815.15 or 1.00310904 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ailey Profile

Ailey launched on August 24th, 2023. Ailey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,868,055 tokens. The official website for Ailey is myailey.com. Ailey’s official message board is twitter.com/aileyverse. Ailey’s official Twitter account is @aileyverse.

Buying and Selling Ailey

According to CryptoCompare, “Ailey (ALE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ailey has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 439,722,222.22222222 in circulation. The last known price of Ailey is 0.26716739 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $180,321.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myailey.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ailey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ailey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ailey using one of the exchanges listed above.

