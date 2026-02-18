iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Purchased by King Wealth Management Group

King Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of King Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 545,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,780,000 after acquiring an additional 55,761 shares in the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 58,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $10,009,000. Cambridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 172,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 160,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $133.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.