Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Labcorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

Labcorp Stock Down 2.2%

Labcorp stock opened at $276.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Labcorp has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $293.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Labcorp will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan C. Meltzer sold 87 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.42, for a total transaction of $25,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,948.44. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,273 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $1,499,535.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,838,602.34. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

