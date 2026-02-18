MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 34,619 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF $ISPY

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,619 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period.

Shares of ISPY opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term. ISPY was launched on Dec 18, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.

