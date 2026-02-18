Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 28,672 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,672 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,603,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 0.01.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
