Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Cineverse’s conference call:

Get Cineverse alerts:

Management closed two transformative acquisitions — Giant Worldwide and IndiCue — that the company says will immediately add scale and make Cineverse an AI-powered, end?to?end media infrastructure and monetization provider, with the deals expected to contribute in excess of $50 million of revenue and $10 million of Adjusted EBITDA to fiscal 2027.

Management closed two transformative acquisitions — — that the company says will immediately add scale and make Cineverse an AI-powered, end?to?end media infrastructure and monetization provider, with the deals expected to contribute in excess of to fiscal 2027. Cineverse reported operational improvement in the quarter: revenues of $16.3M, a jump in direct operating margin to 69% (from 48% a year ago), and adjusted EBITDA of $2.4M — a $6M sequential improvement — driven by cost reductions and leverage of its India operations.

Cineverse reported operational improvement in the quarter: revenues of $16.3M, a jump in direct operating margin to (from 48% a year ago), and adjusted EBITDA of $2.4M — a $6M sequential improvement — driven by cost reductions and leverage of its India operations. The Giant deal was an asset purchase for $2M (only $350k paid at close) that management conservatively expects to generate $15–17M of revenue and $3.5–4M of Adjusted EBITDA in FY2027 and to realize 60–70% short?term efficiency gains when integrated with Matchpoint.

The deal was an asset purchase for $2M (only $350k paid at close) that management conservatively expects to generate $15–17M of revenue and $3.5–4M of Adjusted EBITDA in FY2027 and to realize 60–70% short?term efficiency gains when integrated with Matchpoint. IndiCue was acquired for $22M base consideration ( $12.8M paid at close, $9.2M deferred within a year) with total consideration potentially rising to $40M via earn?outs; IndiCue is projected to contribute ~>$38M revenue and ~$7M Adjusted EBITDA for FY2027 and was financed largely with $13M of convertible notes from existing shareholders (no warrants) plus a $3.2M share sale.

IndiCue was acquired for $22M base consideration ( $12.8M paid at close, $9.2M deferred within a year) with total consideration potentially rising to $40M via earn?outs; IndiCue is projected to contribute ~>$38M revenue and ~$7M Adjusted EBITDA for FY2027 and was financed largely with $13M of convertible notes from existing shareholders (no warrants) plus a $3.2M share sale. Risks remain: IndiCue historically had customer concentration (management says it’s improving), integration and realization of synergies are early, and liquidity is limited entering the deals (quarter?end cash $2.5M and $4.2M revolver availability), creating near?term execution and funding risk.

Cineverse Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of CNVS opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. Cineverse has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 million, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Cineverse

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cineverse

In other Cineverse news, insider Erick Opeka bought 30,000 shares of Cineverse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 224,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,292. The trade was a 15.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Torres bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 183,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,548. This trade represents a 15.80% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have purchased a total of 187,500 shares of company stock worth $375,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cineverse during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cineverse during the third quarter worth $42,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cineverse in the third quarter worth $44,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Cineverse in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cineverse by 31.1% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a report on Monday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Cineverse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNVS

Key Headlines Impacting Cineverse

Here are the key news stories impacting Cineverse this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company completed two post?quarter acquisitions expected to add roughly $53M of annual revenue and about $10M of adjusted EBITDA for FY2027; management says the deals are immediately accretive. Acquisitions & Results

Company completed two post?quarter acquisitions expected to add roughly $53M of annual revenue and about $10M of adjusted EBITDA for FY2027; management says the deals are immediately accretive. Positive Sentiment: Heavy insider buying on Feb 17—multiple insiders (including CFO Mark Wayne Lindsey) bought shares at $2.00, materially increasing their stakes; this signals management confidence in the company’s outlook. Insider Filings

Heavy insider buying on Feb 17—multiple insiders (including CFO Mark Wayne Lindsey) bought shares at $2.00, materially increasing their stakes; this signals management confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Operational performance showed margin improvement: direct operating margin rose to 69% (vs. 48% year?ago) and adjusted EBITDA was $2.4M—supporting management’s FY2027 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $10–20M. Results & Margin

Operational performance showed margin improvement: direct operating margin rose to 69% (vs. 48% year?ago) and adjusted EBITDA was $2.4M—supporting management’s FY2027 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $10–20M. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and the earnings call explain why the stock rose despite misses—investors prioritized guidance, acquisition accretion and insider purchases over the quarter’s misses. Earnings Transcript

Market commentary and the earnings call explain why the stock rose despite misses—investors prioritized guidance, acquisition accretion and insider purchases over the quarter’s misses. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest feeds show 0 shares short and NaN changes — this appears to be a reporting anomaly and is not a useful signal for immediate squeeze risk.

Short?interest feeds show 0 shares short and NaN changes — this appears to be a reporting anomaly and is not a useful signal for immediate squeeze risk. Negative Sentiment: Q3 missed consensus: EPS was a ($0.05) loss vs. a ($0.03) estimate and revenue was $16.29M vs. $20.0M expected; the company still reports a negative net margin and negative ROE, underscoring ongoing profitability challenges. Quarterly Release

Cineverse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), formerly known as Cinedigm, is a digital entertainment company that acquires, produces and distributes film and television content across a range of platforms. Through its streaming division, the company offers a portfolio of direct-to-consumer channels and apps—spanning genres such as horror, faith and family, documentaries and classic cinema—on both AVOD (ad-supported) and FAST (free ad-supported television) services. Cineverse also licenses its curated libraries to third-party streaming platforms, pay-TV operators and retail video-on-demand providers.

In addition to its consumer-facing streaming business, Cineverse operates a digital cinema network that supplies hardware, software and content delivery solutions to cinema exhibitors throughout North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.