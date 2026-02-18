Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 7,021 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,247,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,846,000 after buying an additional 3,741,699 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $245,312,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,614.2% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 718,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 676,332 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $80.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

