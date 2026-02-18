ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $71.8410, with a volume of 612649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.96.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks flagged ON as a trending stock, which can attract increased retail and short?term institutional flows and support intraday buying interest. ON Semiconductor Is a Trending Stock (Zacks)

Zacks flagged ON as a trending stock, which can attract increased retail and short?term institutional flows and support intraday buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Recent company fundamentals are mixed: ON beat EPS in its last quarter but reported year?over?year revenue decline and issued moderate Q1 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660). That leaves investors focused on guidance and semiconductor demand trends rather than clear upside drivers. (Background company results and guidance are the key context driving trading.)

Recent company fundamentals are mixed: ON beat EPS in its last quarter but reported year?over?year revenue decline and issued moderate Q1 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660). That leaves investors focused on guidance and semiconductor demand trends rather than clear upside drivers. (Background company results and guidance are the key context driving trading.) Negative Sentiment: Benchmark downgraded ON, a direct negative catalyst — analyst downgrades commonly trigger immediate selling pressure and can prompt reassessment of near?term expectations by other firms and quant funds. Benchmark Downgrades ON Semiconductor

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares in the company, valued at $24,176,341.20. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,600 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 636.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,375 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 164.2% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,459,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

