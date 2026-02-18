XPO (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $207.77 and last traded at $206.5030, with a volume of 285929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on XPO from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on XPO in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded XPO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on XPO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Get XPO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.01.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPO by 306.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,679,000 after buying an additional 3,945,683 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of XPO by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,595,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth $204,304,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 228,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,121,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in XPO during the second quarter valued at about $108,218,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.