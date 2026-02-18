iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.14 and last traded at $49.0650, with a volume of 627692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Durante & Waters LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 101,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

