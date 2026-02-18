Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $148.79 and last traded at $148.2120, with a volume of 97857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.05.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day moving average of $136.95. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 331.3% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,711,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

