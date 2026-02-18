Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.59 and last traded at $58.2290, with a volume of 36515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on ECPG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Read Our Latest Report on ECPG
Encore Capital Group Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $75,120.17. Following the sale, the director owned 35,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,916.96. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,550. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,923 shares of company stock valued at $264,620. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,606,000 after acquiring an additional 59,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,733 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 385,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 34,980 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,214,000 after buying an additional 39,214 shares in the last quarter.
Encore Capital Group Company Profile
Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore’s business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.
Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.
