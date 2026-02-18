Citigroup Cuts Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target to $35.00

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WAY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waystar from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $42.00 price target on Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore set a $27.00 price objective on Waystar in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Shares of WAY stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,780. Waystar has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $303.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.72 million. Waystar had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waystar will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $262,225.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 422,371 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,302.11. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 40,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,209,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 474,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,766.08. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,650 shares of company stock worth $2,258,535. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Waystar by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 6,005.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 50.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

